A new Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig will be shown this week at Bozeman’s Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, a news release from MSU News said.
“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” will be shown Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Emerson’s Crawford Theater, 111 S. Grand Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the free and public event starts at 7 p.m. The documentary from Montana PBS and 4:08 Productions offers an “intimate look at the life and work of Ivan Doig, the iconic Montana author whose novels and memoirs depict a rugged and authentic American West,” according to producers.
Doig, who grew up in White Sulphur Springs and Dupuyer, was a writer of international acclaim who published 16 volumes of fiction and non-fiction. His first book, “This House of Sky: Landscapes of a Western Mind,” a poetic memoir published in 1979, was a finalist for the National Book Award, and his fiction regularly hit bestseller lists. Although he lived in Seattle for many years, the lives of his characters often shared Doig’s Big Sky roots. In his obituary, The New York Times wrote that Doig “created a body of work that helped shape our understanding of rural working-class life in the postwar American West.”
Actor Bill Pullman, a former MSU adjunct instructor who lives in Montana part time, narrates the film. The film includes conversations with MSU President Waded Cruzado; MSU Professor and Special Collections librarian Jan Zauha; University of Montana Western Professor Emeritus Alan Weltzien; Carol Doig, Doig’s widow and work partner; as well as interviews with Doig’s friends.
Following the screening, executive producers Aaron Pruitt and Scott Sterling will moderate a panel discussion and Q&A with the film’s producers along with subjects from the film.
The event is co-hosted by Montana PBS, Montana State University Library, MSU Alumni Foundation and MSU’s Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands & Peoples of the North American West.