A new Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig will be shown this week at Bozeman’s Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, a news release from MSU News said.

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” will be shown Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Emerson’s Crawford Theater, 111 S. Grand Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the free and public event starts at 7 p.m. The documentary from Montana PBS and 4:08 Productions offers an “intimate look at the life and work of Ivan Doig, the iconic Montana author whose novels and memoirs depict a rugged and authentic American West,” according to producers.