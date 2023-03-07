MSU

Montana State University

 Courtesy of Daily Montanan

A Montana State University student who filed a lawsuit alleging free speech violations after she questioned her sorority’s “insistence” members identify themselves with preferred pronouns has settled the case against the campus.

In January, Daria Danley sued MSU, its president and director of the Office of Institutional Equity, along with the commissioner of higher education. Danley argued a no-contact order MSU had imposed on her without an end date or due process infringed on her rights.

