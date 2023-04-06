Bill dates

The grand staircase in the Montana Capitol in Helena.

 Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan

The Montana Legislature on Wednesday moved several upcoming deadlines in the final third of the 2023 session, citing a large number of bills still in process.

“As you know, we are experiencing a voluminous number of bills this session, so we’re going to move a few transmittal deadlines to help us process the bills,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick R-Great Falls.

