State prison

Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

 Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections

Montana lawmakers gave initial approval to a budget amendment this week that would allow the state to send up to 120 state prisoners to a privately run facility in Arizona operated by CoreCivic to the tune of nearly $8 million over the next two years.

The House Appropriations Committee voted 14-9 Tuesday to approve the amendment, which would provide one-time-only funds of $90 per day per inmate, around $3.9 million a year, toward the Department of Corrections to fund the contract with the private prison company in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025.

