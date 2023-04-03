Dollars
Photo illustration by Getty Images

Sen. Jeremy Trebas figures he might see his face on a campaign postcard sooner or later with an attack: “‘Jeremy Trebas wanted to raise your property taxes in an unlimited manner.’”

But Trebas, a Great Falls Republican, has a rationale for pitching Senate Bill 548, and Democrats and other Republicans joined him in sponsoring it.

