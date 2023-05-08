Grizzly

 A grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. 

 
 Photo by Frank van Manen /USGS/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

Recently, U.S. District Court judge Dana Christensen halted a logging project in the Kootenai National Forest because of its potential to harm an already imperiled population of grizzly bears.

The Knotty Pine timber project would have started as soon as next week, but a coalition of environmental groups has worked for several years to stop or modify the project, which they say could devastate the small group of grizzly bears trying to come back in the Cabinet and Yaak mountain ranges.

