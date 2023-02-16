Drag performances

Elani Borhegyi, who performs as Jackie Rosebutch, speaks before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

 Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed on party lines a bill targeting drag performances in Montana after amending it so it will apply to any place that receives any sort of state funding.

Two amendments to Rep. Braxton Mitchell’s House Bill 359, which was heard in the committee last week, passed on party lines as well. The first defines the phrase “prurient interest” as “having a tendency to excite lustful thoughts.”