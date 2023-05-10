The Great Falls Public Library is requesting an elections monitor to oversee the Cascade County Election Office going into its June 6 mill levy election, according to a letter from the library’s legal council sent Monday.

A letter sent by attorney Raph Graybill to Cascade County Commissioners Joe Briggs, James Larson, and Rae Grulkowski, County Attorney Josh Racki, and Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant, listed a series of concerns surrounding the Election Office’s handling of the Great Falls Public School District election last week.

