Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing stands with a ranching family on the banks of the Clark's Fork of the Yellowstone River during the spring flooding in 2022.

 Photo courtesy of the Office of the Montana State Auditor

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order Tuesday declaring a statewide disaster in response to flooding in northeast, western, and south-central Montana.

“Runoff from recent rainfall and snowmelt has compromised critical infrastructure and roads in Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement from his office. “This order will help impacted communities rebuild and get back on their feet.”

