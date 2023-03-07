The classic rock favorite Foreigner will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Monday, Sept. 25, as part of its “The Greatest Hits” tour, an MSU News Service release said
Tickets are on sale and available at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $49.50 to $149.50, plus fees.
Known for some of rock and roll’s most enduring ’80s anthems, Foreigner is a British-American band that released its debut album in 1977. The band has released nine studio albums with 16 songs that have reached the top 30 chart, and half of those became top 10 hits, including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” along with “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” the release said.
The seven-member band includes original member and songwriter hall of famer Mick Jones on lead and rhythm guitars, keyboards, and backing and lead vocals; Jeff Pilson on bass, keyboards and backing vocals; Kelly Hansen on lead vocals and percussion; Michael Bluestein on keyboards and backing vocals; Bruce Watson on rhythm and lead guitars and backing vocals; Chris Frazier on drums and percussion; and newest member Luis Maldonado on rhythm guitar and backing vocals.
With over 40 years in rock and roll, Foreigner’s albums are listed on Billboard’s Top 200. The band’s songs stream almost 10 million times each week, according to the band’s website.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit brickbreeden.com.
