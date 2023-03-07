Foreginer

Foreigner will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Sept. 25.

 Photo provided by S. Sweinger

The classic rock favorite Foreigner will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Monday, Sept. 25, as part of its “The Greatest Hits” tour, an MSU News Service release said

Tickets are on sale and available at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $49.50 to $149.50, plus fees.

