An East Helena woman was sentenced to three months in prison for engaging in a mail theft scheme to defraud others by using unauthorized financial information.

Jessica Rose Menth, 33, was involved in a scheme to steal mail to obtain documents, checks, ATM and credit cards, prepaid debit cards with COVID relief funds and other items of value, and then pass the checks and access the money from the various stolen cards, according to the office of Montana U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. The offense was committed December 2020 to January 2021.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters