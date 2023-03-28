An East Helena woman was sentenced to three months in prison for engaging in a mail theft scheme to defraud others by using unauthorized financial information.
Jessica Rose Menth, 33, was involved in a scheme to steal mail to obtain documents, checks, ATM and credit cards, prepaid debit cards with COVID relief funds and other items of value, and then pass the checks and access the money from the various stolen cards, according to the office of Montana U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. The offense was committed December 2020 to January 2021.
“In a search of Menth’s hotel room in January 2021, law enforcement discovered a stack of stolen mail, several documents and more than 30 debit cards, most of which still had activation stickers on them,” reads a press release from Laslovich’s office. “There was no evidence that Menth had the chance to use or attempt to use any of the devices to make unauthorized purchases. Officers also searched Menth’s car and found several small baggies and a small amount of methamphetamine.”
Menth pleaded guilty in October 2022 to access device fraud, and in a March 23 hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced her to prison and three years of supervised release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
