Science education

Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, watches testimony from opponents of his Senate Bill 235 on Feb. 6, 2023, in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee.

 Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan

A Senate committee, including the sponsor himself, voted Monday to table a bill that drew heavy opposition last week from teachers, students and others in the STEM community that would have limited science instruction to “scientific fact.”

The Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee tabled Senate Bill 235, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, in a unanimous vote. The chairman of the committee told Emrich he could vote against tabling it, but after a pause, he agreed with the rest of the committee, though he had told members he was offering to amend the bill.