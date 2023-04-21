Clark Fork River

The Clark Fork River is pictured here from December 20, 2020.

 Courtesy of Daily Montanan

The Clark Fork River, which runs more than 300 miles through Montana, has been named one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers by the conservation organization American Rivers, which studies river health and produces the annual list.

It’s not the first time a Montana river has made the list. The Smith River was named in 2018 and 2016; the Middle Fork of the Flathead River was named to the list in 2017, and the Kootenai River made the list in 2013. The Colorado River and Snake River also made the list of most endangered rivers this year.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters