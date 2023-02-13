Montana Capitol

Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

The Montana State Capitol photographed on Feb. 11.

 

Redistricting Commission Chair Maylinn Smith broke with Democrats to pass Montana’s legislative map on Saturday, marking the end of over three years of work from the commission.

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission voted 3-2, with Republicans opposed, on a map to divide the state into 100 house districts, with 50 senate district pairings after accepting recommendations from the legislature on their tentative map proposed in December.