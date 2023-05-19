Music Director Norman Huynh’s final Classical Series concert of the 2022/23 season “will leave the audience yearning for more June 10 and 11 at Willson Auditorium” a Bozeman Symphony news release said.
Mahler’s “Titan” Symphony No. 1 is a symphonic poem of the joys and tribulations of the human experience and will feature the largest string section the Bozeman Symphony has ever performed with.
Violinist Simone Porter, known as a musician “on the cusp of a major career,” (LA Times) will perform Barber’s beautiful yet complex Concerto for Violin and Orchestra.
“A performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 is a testament to the technical prowess of an orchestra,’ Music Director Norman Huynh said in the release. “However, it is also a spiritual and emotional journey that can transport both performers and audience members to a realm of profound beauty, introspection, and transcendence.”
Violinist Simone Porter has been recognized as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, interpretive integrity, and vibrant communication. In the past few years she has debuted with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and with a number of renowned conductors, including Stéphane Denève, Gustavo Dudamel, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Nicholas McGegan, Ludovic Morlot, and Donald Runnicles. For music, videos, or to learn more, visit her website, www.simoneporterviolin.com.
Performances will be held in person on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.mm. and Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m., at the Willson Auditorium (404 W. Main St.) in downtown Bozeman. Individual tickets are available for purchase online at bozemansymphony.org or by phone at (406) 585-9774. Tickets at the door based are on availability. Adult tickets start as low as $29. Student-discounted tickets are available.
Under the leadership of Music Director Norman Huynh, the Bozeman Symphony presents a repertoire of symphonic and choral music performed for the benefit of south-central Montana. Each season includes six Classical Series concerts, the Bozeman Symphony Presents Series, family programming, and “Current Commotion” — an experimental music series that allows the Bozeman Symphony to be on the cutting edge of the industry. The Bozeman Symphony also presents community outreach performances across Montana through their Far Afield program. For more information, visit bozemansymphony.org.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.