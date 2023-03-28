The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on a bill Monday that would prohibit public funds from being used to pay for abortions unless they were the result of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is at risk.

House Bill 862 sponsor Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, said committee members, regardless of party, should agree that state tax dollars should not be used to fund abortions no matter where they stand on the issue of abortion.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters