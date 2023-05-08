At least three men have pending felony assault cases stemming from allegations they assaulted women they knew.

Frank Kelsey Tamanini III is accused of hitting a woman with a metal mixing bowl on Jan. 17 during an argument at a home in Livingston. He struck her in the head and face several times and then kicked her several times in the right rib cage area, according to accusations filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters