At least three men have pending felony assault cases stemming from allegations they assaulted women they knew.
Frank Kelsey Tamanini III is accused of hitting a woman with a metal mixing bowl on Jan. 17 during an argument at a home in Livingston. He struck her in the head and face several times and then kicked her several times in the right rib cage area, according to accusations filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
An investigator observed bruising near her eyebrow, right elbow, rib cage, left eye socket and bridge of her nose. She was diagnosed with head trauma and two broken ribs, according to the affidavit. Police seized the mixing bowl as evidence.
Tamanini, who has two felony assault charges, was arraigned in March and had a May 1 status hearing.
Another man, Keith Ryan Borresen, is accused of ripping a woman out of bed by her hair, throwing her across a room, strangling her and hitting her in the mouth on Feb. 28 in Emigrant. An investigator photographed her injuries, according to an affidavit filed by the county attorney’s office.
Borresen has two felony assault charges and had a May 1 arraignment hearing.
A third man, Brandon Jay Ramirez, was accused of choking a woman at a hotel and threatening her with a knife in front of children in December. He faces two misdemeanor assault charges and one misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child; in addition to felony charges of assault with a weapon and strangulation.
Overnight Dec. 29-30, 2022, two small children went to an Econolodge night auditor to report adults arguing in their room, and the auditor went to the room and stopped the altercation, according to an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office. The auditor reported the woman left with the children.
She woman later told Livingston police that Ramirez had been drinking and gambling earlier that day and had come back to the hotel room about 11 p.m., while the children were asleep, and banged on the door. Once he got in the room, he began yelling at her, grabbed her shoulder and pulled her toward him, according to the affidavit.
“Defendant pulled her off the bed twice, and she fell to the floor,” reads the affidavit. “Defendant got on top of her while she was on the floor, and they began ‘wrestling around.’”
Ramirez put his hands around her neck as she was pinned to the floor and she couldn’t breathe a few times, according to the affidavit.
“[The woman] stated that while Defendant was on top of her and had her pinned to the floor, he pulled out a knife, placed the knife between his legs and under [her] breasts,” reads the affidavit.
Meanwhile, the children were yelling at him to stop and trying to hit and push Ramirez off of her, she claimed. She told them to call 911 and they ran out of the room to ask staff for help, according to the affidavit.
The officer observed the woman had bruising, red marks, scratches and rug burns “throughout her body,” according to the affidavit.
“All of these marks were consistent with the attacks she described taking place,” reads the affidavit. “[The officer] also confirmed that [the woman] had red marks on her neck as well as some swelling. She stated her neck felt tender and she couldn’t really swallow. [She] was emotional and cried throughout the periods of the interview.”
Ramirez has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 27 before Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert.
