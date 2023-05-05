An inmate at the Park County Detention Center assaulted two detention officers after trying to hang himself in his cell, according to allegations filed by prosecutors.
Philip Thomas Molina, who has since been released from jail, has two pending felony assault charges in connection with incidents alleged to have happened last November.
Officers responded to the holding cell on Nov. 8, 2022, where Molina had tied a blanket around his neck and was attempting to hang himself, according to an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.
As a detention officer tried to place Molina in a protective smock so that he could not hurt himself, three peace officers who were present witnessed Molina kick the officer in the testicles, according to the affidavit. One of the other peace officers then immediately entered the cell and took control of Molina’s head and neck. Molina wouldn’t let the officer bend his arm behind his back, so another officer assisted, the affidavit states.
The detention officer went to Livingston Health Care for medical treatment.
Two days later, a different detention officer reported that Molina had grabbed him and tried to pull him through the cell. The officer had been bringing water to Molina at the inmate’s request, and on the fourth trip, Molina “caught him off guard and grabbed his uniform shirt near the collar and attempted to pull him toward the cell door,” according to the affidavit. The officer reported he was able to escape and push Molina’s arm back into the cell.
Medics from Livingston Fire and Rescue responded and assessed Molina’s arm, which sustained “a very minor scratch on the inside of his left arm near his elbow,” states the affidavit.
“Medics asked Defendant to describe his pain level and he stated that his pain was equivalent to being attacked by a grizzly bear,” reads the affidavit.
Medics left after concluding Molina didn’t need further medical assessment.
An investigator reviewed footage of the second incident and saw video showing the inmate grab the jailer and say, “Take me to your leader,” which is what the jailer also reported he heard, according to the affidavit.
Each of Molina’s two charges of assault on a peace officer is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Molina has a jury trial set for 9 a.m. on July 11 before Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert, according to court records.
