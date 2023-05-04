A 22-year-old man serving probation for an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old a few years ago has been accused of violating probation.

Maximus Caden Tredway was accused of violating probation by stealing an 18-pack of Budweiser beer from Town Pump in Livingston on Dec. 26, 2022. The probation agreement includes a promise by Tredway to obey the law and to not drink alcoholic beverages. Tredway admitted to drinking alcohol on Feb. 20 and signed a substance use admission form, according to an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.

