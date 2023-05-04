A 22-year-old man serving probation for an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old a few years ago has been accused of violating probation.
Maximus Caden Tredway was accused of violating probation by stealing an 18-pack of Budweiser beer from Town Pump in Livingston on Dec. 26, 2022. The probation agreement includes a promise by Tredway to obey the law and to not drink alcoholic beverages. Tredway admitted to drinking alcohol on Feb. 20 and signed a substance use admission form, according to an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.
The attorney’s office has asked Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert to revoke Tredway’s probation. A hearing is set in the case before Gilbert at 10:30 a.m. May 23.
Tredway was initially charged with sexual intercourse without consent, but was later found guilty of criminal endangerment on Oct. 11, 2022. He was put on five years probation. If Gilbert revokes his probation, he could face prison time.
Criminal endangerment is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine under Montana state law 45-5-207.
On May 19, 2020, a police detective met with a juvenile probation officer who reported she believed a 13-year-old girl had been engaging in sexual activity with older men through Snapchat and Tinder profiles. At this time, the girl had been accused of stealing a vehicle.
The investigation later uncovered a May 14, 2020, text message from the girl’s mother to the girl indicating the woman “was aware of [her daughter’s] behavior but did not intervene,” according to an affidavit filed by the county attorney’s office. But as the investigation began, the mother claimed her daughter didn’t have a cell phone, according to the affidavit.
“However, upon the arrival of [the probation officer], it was learned that [the girl] did, in fact, have a cellphone, and it had been taken by [a male relative] the day before and stored …,” reads the affidavit.
During an interview attended by an investigator and probation officer, the girl allegedly reported she had been talking to older boys on the Snap Chat and Tinder apps, using wifi at various places to get an internet connection. The girl claimed she met boys from Billings and Bozeman but just drove around with them. In a later interview at a child forensic facility in Billings, the girl reported drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with males she met through Snap Chat and Tinder.
The investigator found the girl’s explanation of events “to be highly unlikely” and concluded “at least one adult and potentially several more had engaged in sexual contact with [the girl],” according to the affidavit.
The investigator viewed data from the girl’s phone, such as “numerous sexually oriented conversations between [the girl] and what appeared to be adult males,” reads the affidavit.
The conversations included exchanges of nude photos and an explicit video clip from the girl.
“It was clear from the conversations that sexual contact between [the girl] and a large number of adult males in the Livingston and Bozeman area took place,” reads the affidavit.
The investigator reported the phone contained evidence of marijuana use among several juveniles and LSD use by the girl.
The girl claimed a female relative she was staying with was living with a boyfriend in an RV where the boyfriend had been using methamphetamine and abusing the relative. The girl also claimed a male relative had made comments to her that indicated he wanted inappropriate physical contact with her.
“Based on the information gained from [the girl] it was determined that her living situation was not safe with [either relative],” reads the affidavit.
The probation officer took steps to remedy the situation, according to the affidavit. No further information on these steps was immediately available, but the girl’s male relative was told by police that he would be charged if he acted on any of his alleged sexual remarks. Authorities also advised that the girl not be left alone with the male relative without a chaperone.
The investigator eventually learned the 13-year-old had been in a “sexual relationship” with Tredway. The investigator was familiar with Tredway, having investigated the man on suspicion of domestic violence several months prior.
In that other case, Tredway had been charged with evidence tampering, intimidation and domestic violence, but the prosecutions were deferred on Oct. 27, 2022, according to court records.
Tredway and the girl had known one another when she was about 7 or 8 years old, then lost contact but were “reunited by Tinder,” according to the affidavit. The girl reported they had sex once when she was 13 and he was 19, according to the affidavit.
The investigator interviewed Tredway, who allegedly admitted to kissing the girl but denied sex occurred. The investigator obtained a search warrant and the man’s phone was seized as evidence. It contained evidence Tredway’s mother had coached him to lie to investigators and had been helping him create a defense, according to the affidavit. The mother also reportedly told a friend of the 13-year-old to write a false statement. Tredway and his mother, Amy Allyson Daem, were arrested July 2, 2020.
On Feb. 16, 2021, Daem was found guilty of two counts of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and was confined at the Park County Detention center from that day to Aug. 16, 2021, according to county records.
