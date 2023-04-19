A man charged with seven felonies is accused of stealing a truck, leading police on a vehicle chase, crashing the truck into a tree, fleeing on foot, stealing another truck, fleeing on foot again, dropping syringes and drugs on the way and acting as if he was going to shoot police after being cornered in an alley while high on heroin. 

The man, Spencer Allan Media, has a jury trial scheduled for June. His prosecution by the Park County Attorney’s Office is based on an investigation of the events of Sept. 30, 2020, when a Livingston police detective, Jason Gunderson, saw a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated. 

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters