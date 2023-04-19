A man charged with seven felonies is accused of stealing a truck, leading police on a vehicle chase, crashing the truck into a tree, fleeing on foot, stealing another truck, fleeing on foot again, dropping syringes and drugs on the way and acting as if he was going to shoot police after being cornered in an alley while high on heroin.
The man, Spencer Allan Media, has a jury trial scheduled for June. His prosecution by the Park County Attorney’s Office is based on an investigation of the events of Sept. 30, 2020, when a Livingston police detective, Jason Gunderson, saw a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
Gunderson, who was driving east on Park Street near C Street, saw the MHP vehicle stop and the trooper inside begin setting up stop sticks. Gunderson learned from a dispatcher that MHP was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was nearing Park and Fifth streets. The vehicle was a 2008 brown Ford F-250 reported stolen from Skyline Services in Billings
Livingston Officer Christopher Gentile began to assist in the stolen vehicle investigation, as did Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Jackson. Other officers joined in the investigation as the incident continued.
The pickup was spotted parked behind Sleeping Giant Elementary School, 301 View Vista Drive. School faculty reported they felt uneasy about the truck’s occupants — a man and woman who appeared to be sleeping, according to an affidavit filed by the county attorney’s office. The truck was gone by the time an officer arrived, however.
An MHP unit then picked up the truck’s trail and was chasing it near the Taco Bell, 2410 West Park St.
“Due to a difference in the radio channels, there was no communication with the pursuing MHP units and Livingston Dispatch/Officers,” reads the affidavit. “Dispatch was relaying information from MHP dispatch.”
Gentile and Gunderson followed the trooper’s vehicle south and into Mayor’s Landing, 97 View Vista Drive. The trooper drove onto the dog park grass in pursuit of the pickup, whose occupants shortly disembarked and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.
In a wooded area thick with brush, the trooper and two officers saw what appeared to be a work truck which had crashed into a tree with both of its doors open.
“MHP troopers from the Bozeman, Montana attachment advised they were looking for a male and female who they believed could have been Native American,” reads the affidavit. “Gunderson requested a canine unit and a drone to assist in the search.”
While searching, officers were informed that a white 2017 Ford F-350 had been stolen from 1312 East Lewis Street near the dog park. The F-350's driver had been unloading items from the truck, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition. When the driver returned, he saw the F-350 traveling fast down Lewis Street, according to the affidavit.
Officers kept an eye out for the truck, which had a plumbing company’s lettering on the side. Livingston police Lieutenant Tom Totland found the truck on North 2nd Street between West Chinook and West Front Street. The F-350 was empty and its keys were gone. Footprints led from the truck into an alley paralleling West Front Street.
Troopers told police they believed the suspects had a .22 firearm.
A Livingston resident reported seeing a man hiding under a fifth wheel camper in the 200 block of West Front Street. The male was gone before officers arrived, and they searched the area but didn’t find him. The K-9 unit arrived to assist.
The resident later told police she saw a backpack and clothing she saw under the camper. Police later searched the items and reported finding a digital scale, two cotton balls and two vials, all of which tested positive for heroin, according to the affidavit. Officers also reported finding among these personal effects a black tar substance that tested positive for heroin. Also found was a spoon, deodorant, knives, flashlights, change, pliers, tape and a phone with a cracked screen.
Gunderson moved his search to Town Pump East, 713 East Park St., and saw a man enter the casino from an opposite door and act suspiciously.
“Upon seeing Gunderson, the male abruptly stopped, turned around in a very nervous manner, turned back around and approached the counter while still acting abnormally jittery,” reads the affidavit.
Gunderson called out to the man, who then sprinted for the door. The officer gave chase and identified himself as police, but the man continued to run and went through some back alleys. The man hopped a fence, cut across a yard and exited the yard’s gate, ran across the street and through other properties until he arrived in the alley behind Country Motor Inn, 814 East Park St., according to the affidavit.
“Gunderson lost sight of Defendant for a moment, and upon emerging into the Country Motor Inn, observed a door slam shut,” reads the affidavit. “A cleaning cart was next to the room and a cleaning lady was observed out of the room who appeared to be shocked. Gunderson approached the room and witnessed Defendant pacing back and forth in the room. Upon seeing Gunderson, Defendant then attempted to open a back window but struggled to get it opened.”
The officer ran around the building but didn’t see the man in the window or the area, so he returned to the door, made entry to the room but didn’t see the man.
It was soon reported that the suspect had entered a home in the 100 block of North H. Street and had barricaded himself inside. It was later found that he broke a bathroom window. The homeowner told police she was outside watching the chase when the suspect ran by her and into her home through the front door while her young son was sleeping inside. The suspect locked the front door, according to the affidavit. Officers set up a perimeter and went to the front door to make an emergency entry.
As officers tried to force the door open, the boy unlocked the door and police removed him from the home. The suspect had escaped through a window or side door and ran toward Town Pump East, and officers resumed the chase. The perimeter had been partially collapsed while officers tried to enter the home, according to the affidavit.
The suspect, who was still believed to be armed, ran by a rifle-wielding officer, who “directed him to stop multiple times and announced himself," but the suspect kept going. The officer deployed his Taser but the device failed to make good contact.
Gunderson pointed his duty pistol at Defendant and continued to shout commands,” reads the affidavit.
The man initially complied and put his hands up, but then “bladed away from Gunderson.”
“Defendant’s right hand dropped to his waist in a draw-type stance,” reads the affidavit. “Defendant’s hand was not visible to Gunderson, but his actions were consistent with Gunderson’s training and experience in use of force situations where suspects draw weapons. Gunderson repeated his commands to Defendant to put his hands up or he would shoot Defendant. Defendant continued to not comply.”
The suspect quickly removed his hand from his waist and threw a tin canister, according to the affidavit. He then put his hands up and got on the ground as instructed. The man was arrested and identified through his driver’s license as Media, according to the affidavit.
Near a fence, an officer found a white tin container with a lid inscribed with the word “Dark” — slang for black tar heroin. The residue inside tested positive for opiates/heroin, according to the affidavit.
An MHP investigator later reviewed dashcam footage of the pursuit and reported seeing a bag of suspected drugs thrown out.
After being read his rights, Media was interviewed and “denied involvement with the stolen vehicles,” although MHP claimed a male was seen in the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit.
“Defendant claimed to be ‘dope sick’ and didn’t know what was going on,” reads the affidavit.
Officers searched the vehicle and found used syringes, two methamphetamine pipes “and multiple tubes used for snorting methamphetamine,” according to the affidavit.
One of the pipes tested positive for meth, police reported.
Although .22 ammo and a .22 magazine were found in the F-250, but the firearm was unaccounted for.
Media was taken to Livingston Health Care after he complained of shortness of breath, a panic attack, feeling hot and possibly having COVID-19. The man had pinpoint pupils indicative of opiate use, fresh cuts on his body and his clothes and skin were extremely dirty, according to the affidavit.
Media asked an officer to pass along apologizes for going inside the home on North H. Street, which officers took as an admission of unlawful entry, according to the affidavit.
Two vehicles were reported stolen out of Big Timber the evening before and Gunderson believed the incidents could be related. One, a Honda Civic, was later found in Butte on Oct. 4, 2020, according to the affidavit.
Media and his wife are not listed as defendants in Sweet Grass County, and the wife is not listed as a defendant in Park County, according to court records.
Media, born in 1991, faces the following Park County charges: one count of meth possession, three counts of heroin possession, theft of property valued more than $1,500 and two counts of burglary. He has a 9 a.m. May 8 hearing and a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. June 21 before District Judge Brenda Gilbert.
Media's defense attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story and more will be reported.
