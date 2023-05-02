A man accused of murdering his girlfriend's ex last year wasn't adequately advised of his rights and was in no condition to waive his rights, his attorney alleges.
Skyler Griebel, arrested Feb. 8, 2022, wasn't told of his right against self-incrimination and wasn't told he had a right to consult with an attorney before deciding to answer any questions, according to the Supplemental Brief in Support of Motion to Suppress Statements filed by Livingston defense attorney Jami Rebsom.
The brief accuses an officer of twisting Griebel's statements "to include his own inferences" and to create "statements not spoken by Mr. Griebel."
"This is dangerous to Mr. Griebel's right against self-incrimination, as a trier of fact could be confused and believe Mr. Griebel was inconsistent, when in fact he never was inconsistent," reads the brief.
The investigator had reported Griebel claimed to have been sprayed with bear spray while asleep on a couch in his girlfriend's residence. A search of the home yielded evidence bear spray had been deployed in the master bedroom, not the couch.
"This report is a complete mischaracterization," reads the brief.
"A review of the recordings ... and the evidence at the hearing on 8-20-2023 show Mr. Griebel NEVER said, "I was bear sprayed while I was asleep on the couch."
The investigator admitted after several minutes of testimony during a court hearing that his report of what Mr. Griebel said was wrong were his own inferences, according to the brief.
The brief accuses the investigator of being "known for exaggerating and misleading or flat out mischaracterizing what individuals say, and he has done it again in this case."
"[The investigator] did not record his interrogation with Mr. Griebel; while not required, it is suspect," reads the brief.
During a portion of a recorded interrogation, Griebel appears to be in pain from the bear spray, "and once inside the patrol truck was having adverse effects to the heat from the truck due to the bear spray," reads the brief.
The brief claims Griebel was soaking wet in below-freezing outside temperatures and was shaking.
"Griebel was still suffering from the pain and showing symptoms of shock," reads the brief. "Clearly Mr. Griebel was not in a physical state to consent to inadequate Miranda."
Rebsom, in her filing, asked the court to suppress as evidence all statements Griebel made to police.
Just before Tyler Netto was fatally shot last year, he entered his ex-girlfriend’s Clyde Park home without permission and chased her new boyfriend outside before being shot, according to another document filed by Rebsom.
Rebsom also accused law enforcement officials of knowing about evidence that would have exonerated Griebel, who is accused of murdering Netto.
“I see from [the ex-girlfriend’s] two interviews all officers knew that Netto sent a messenger message to [the ex-girlfriend] saying, ‘I am coming to kill that [expletive],’” reads a Feb. 16 email from Rebsom to prosecutors. “He also was bragging about what weapons he was bringing. This is clear exculpatory evidence, and the cops knew right away these existed.”
Rebsom filed a motion in Sixth District Court claiming there are indications Griebel acted in self defense after Netto and his friend came to the ex-girlfriend’s home armed with bear spray and brass knuckles.
“The State’s Affidavit and police report show there is a strong possibility that Griebel was being attacked and defended himself from Netto,” reads a court filing from defense attorney Rebsom. “There is also a strong possibility that the State cannot prove the elements [of the offense] beyond a reasonable doubt. Regardless, the Information, Affidavit, and Police Report do not have evidence that Griebel purposely or knowingly caused the death of Netto.”
Griebel is due to appear before Judge Ray Dayton for a status hearing at 3 p.m. July 12. He has a jury trial scheduled for at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 before the same judge.
His charge, deliberate homicide, is punishable by as much as life in prison under Montana state law 45-5-102. Griebel has been in the Park County jail on an $800,000 bond since his arrest on Feb. 8, 2022, according to county records.
