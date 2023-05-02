A man accused of murdering his girlfriend's ex last year wasn't adequately advised of his rights and was in no condition to waive his rights, his attorney alleges.

Skyler Griebel, arrested Feb. 8, 2022, wasn't told of his right against self-incrimination and wasn't told he had a right to consult with an attorney before deciding to answer any questions, according to the Supplemental Brief in Support of Motion to Suppress Statements filed by Livingston defense attorney Jami Rebsom.

