A 41-year-old man faces three felonies and seven misdemeanors after having been accused of stealing a Livingston man’s car and a local woman’s Jeep in May 2022, possessing methamphetamine and other offenses.

The man, Shem Lee Fulmer, was investigated by the Livingston Police Department in December 2021 and May 2022. On Dec. 23, 2021, a police officer responded to a vehicle crash on South H Street. It was reported that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had hit a vehicle and left the scene. The officer reported seeing the Jeep traveling east on Highway 89 with severe front end damage, a broken headlight and what appeared to be smoke coming from the engine area. The office activated her overhead emergency lights and tried to get the Jeep’s driver to pull over.

