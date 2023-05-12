A 41-year-old man faces three felonies and seven misdemeanors after having been accused of stealing a Livingston man’s car and a local woman’s Jeep in May 2022, possessing methamphetamine and other offenses.
The man, Shem Lee Fulmer, was investigated by the Livingston Police Department in December 2021 and May 2022. On Dec. 23, 2021, a police officer responded to a vehicle crash on South H Street. It was reported that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had hit a vehicle and left the scene. The officer reported seeing the Jeep traveling east on Highway 89 with severe front end damage, a broken headlight and what appeared to be smoke coming from the engine area. The office activated her overhead emergency lights and tried to get the Jeep’s driver to pull over.
“The vehicle did not initially stop and appeared to speed up close to the bumper of a semi-trailer truck in front of it, then hit the brakes,” reads an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.
The Jeep eventually stopped on the east side of Veteran’s Bridge nd the driver was identified as Fulmer, according to the affidavit.
“Upon making contact with Defendant, [the officer] smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana emitting from him,” reads the affidavit.
The officer reported that Fulmer claimed he’d hit a tree and was trying to get home, as his dad was going to be upset with him. The officer determined Fulmer had a suspended driver’s license, the Jeep’s registration was expired, the vehicle was uninsured and Fulmer had left the scene of a crash, according to the affidavit. Fulmer was handcuffed and the officer reported finding him in possession of marijuana and meth. Fulmer failed a field sobriety test and was booked at the jail, according to the affidavit.
On May 12, 2022, a Livingston police officer responded to a property on East Gallatin Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. A man there reported his white 2007 Subaru Impreza had been parked in front of his home the night before and was missing. The car had been left unlocked and the keys were in the center console, according to an affidavit filed by the county attorney’s office. The vehicle had about half a tank of gas, the owner reported.
Later that day, a Billings police officer found the vehicle in Billings.
“The driver had taken off on foot and had yet to be identified,” reads the affidavit.
The car’s owner retrieved the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, trash, and a state-issued ID that belonged to Fulmer, according to the affidavit.
On May 29, a Livingston officer responded to Foodworks on Park Street, where a woman reported her 2011 Jeep Liberty had been stolen.
“She left her keys in the ignition of her vehicle,” reads the affidavit. “After purchasing some items, she discovered her vehicle was gone when she left the store.”
The Jeep had about a quarter tank of gas and nothing valuable inside, according to the affidavit.
The officer in this case reviewed surveillance footage that depicted a man entering the Jeep through the passenger door and then getting into the driver’s seat. The vehicle backed up and left the parking lot, in the footage. People in the area told the officer the man in the footage looked like someone they knew: Fulmer, according to the affidavit.
Police searched for Fulmer but didn’t immediately find him.
On June 1, 2022, the owner of the stolen Jeep reported that a friend of hers found it in the back parking lot of the Miles Building. An officer made scene and noted that it didn’t appear to be damaged. He took photographs and released the vehicle to the owner.
The officer reviewed surveillance camera footage that depicted the Jeep park at that location. The footage showed a man emerging from the vehicle who wore the same clothing as the man in the other video, according to the affidavit.
Fulmer’s pending felonies include possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of theft of property valued more than $1,500. His pending misdemeanors include DUI; driving without a valid license; driving without insurance; operating a vehicle with an expired registration; failure to stop and identify oneself after striking an unattended vehicle; failure to give notice of accident by quickest means with damager greater than $1,000; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
