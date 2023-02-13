Nearly 300 youth in Park County are playing recreational basketball this season through the city league.
Games started Saturday at Park High and will continue every week until the final games on March 18. Games are also played at the Civic Center.
There are both boys and girls divisions, and players ranging from grades kindergarten to the sixth grade.
The recreation department is currently taking registration for youth softball, according to Maggie Tarr, recreation manager. The deadline is Feb. 20.
