Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center opened Wednesday for the season. The center is a space where Indigenous artists, scholars and presenters engage with visitors through demonstrations and discussions.

Located in the Old Faithful area, the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is a space where Indigenous artists, scholars and presenters from the 27 associated Tribes of Yellowstone National Park directly engage with visitors through demonstrations and discussions.

