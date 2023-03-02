Yellowstone National Park has released its 2023 State of the Park report, which provides updates in each of the park’s strategic priorities and spotlights the progress made by the park’s teams and partners over the past two years, the park announced.
“More than ever, we recognize the outstanding value of the team here in Yellowstone, the support we’ve received from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, and other partners who have helped us achieve success in so many areas,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a park news release. “Despite the tremendous number of challenges we have faced over the past several years, we continue to make substantial progress in many areas important to the future of Yellowstone.”