The Yellowstone Harvest Festival will be back this September, and tickets for the event went on sale beginning May 1.
“Last year, the festival had over 800 attendees and brought more than $50,000 into the Livingston community,” said event organizer and property owner, David Gorton in an email. “More than 45% of attendees came from out of the area. (This year) We are expecting significant growth over last year’s numbers.”
This year the festival will take place on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Ferry Landing Ranch, east of Livingston.
“The festival will have 12 bands playing more than 14 hours of music over the two days,” Gorton said in a press release. “The bands are coming from California, Tennessee, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, and of course, Montana.”
The bands in the lineup are:
• The Brothers Comatose — Headliner on Saturday — They bring renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music.
• John King — Headliner on Sunday — John King is a chart-topping singer/songwriter who performs country and Southern rock.
• Jalan Crossland — Last year’s festival favorite is back with more stories this year.
• Clay Street Unit
• Michelle Rivers
• Madeline Hawthorne
• Matt Wallin & Nervous Breakdown
• Marty Bush
• TJ Overcast
• Charlie Denison
• Brice Ash
• The Teccas
“Ferry Landing Ranch is continuing the partnership with the Livingston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Livingston Tourist Business Improvement District to bring in visitors from around the region,” the release said.
Yellowstone Sporting Goods and the 4-H Archery program will be back with hands-on archery demos and fly-fishing demos.
Family activities will be provided by LINKS for Learning and Ferry Landing Ranch. Additionally, the festival has committed 10% of their profits to support LINKS for Learning and their mission of providing after school and summer programs for Livingston’s youth.
The festival will also have more than 50 vendors selling arts, crafts and other items.
Vendor sign-up will open on June 1, and food and beer will be available from Katabatic Brewing for the duration of the event.