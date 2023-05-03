Day One, Yellowstone Harvest Festival 2022

Rebecca Fraiser and Hit & Run, from Nashville, headlined the first annual Yellowstone Harvest Festival, which took place Sept. 24 at Ferry Landing Ranch east of Livingston along the Yellowstone River.

 BY CASSI GEISER/ENTERPRISE

The Yellowstone Harvest Festival will be back this September, and tickets for the event went on sale beginning May 1.

“Last year, the festival had over 800 attendees and brought more than $50,000 into the Livingston community,” said event organizer and property owner, David Gorton in an email. “More than 45% of attendees came from out of the area. (This year) We are expecting significant growth over last year’s numbers.”

