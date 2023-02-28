The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston is seeking submissions for “Celebrating Yellowstone” a juried art exhibition and sale to be displayed at the museum from July 1 to Oct. 1, 2023.
The museum encourages that artwork was created during 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary, and depict or be inspired by the park, museum news release said.
Artists may submit up to three works of art in any medium, including sculpture, for consideration. Size, including frame, may not exceed 60 inches and must be ready to hang. All pieces will be actively marketed for sale during the exhibition. The Yellowstone Gateway Museum retains a 30% commission on sold pieces. A brief story explaining the artist’s inspiration for the work of art is encouraged and may be included in the exhibit. The deadline is April 11, 2023.
Yellowstone has a long history of inspiring artists from around the world. Before the park was created, artist Thomas Moran, along with photographer William H. Jackson, documented the wonders of the park, helping build support for its preservation. Since the creation of Yellowstone National Park in 1872, thousands of artists have followed in their footsteps, finding inspiration from the park’s wild places and wildlife.
“This relationship of beauty and the desire to interpret it will continue to enthrall artists, young and old, far into the future,” the release said.
Lucinda Reinold, a Paradise Valley, Montana resident since 2013, is the art exhibit juror. She has a master’s and doctorate degree in the History of Art from the University of California, Berkeley. Reinold taught art history at UC Berkeley, Carleton College in Northfield, MN, and at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA. She has served on many nonprofit art organization boards, including the San Francisco Art Institute, the Capp Street Project, the Djerassi Resident Artists Program, and the Oxbow School of Art. Currently, she sits on the board of the Park County Environmental Council.
The museum invites artists, past and present, to become part of Yellowstone history by submitting artwork for this upcoming exhibition. Artists and their interpretation are an essential part of the documented history of this area.
All works of art must be for sale. The museum will retain a 30% commission for any pieces that are sold during the exhibit. Submission may be made on Call for Entry https://www.callforentry.org. No artwork may be removed from the museum exhibit until after Oct. 1, 2023.
Contact Karen Reinhart at kreinhart@parkcounty.org or call (406) 222-4184 for more details. The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is located at 118 W. Chinook, Livingston, MT.
