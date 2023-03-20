Livingston native Carter Boehm, a movie producer and owner of the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, was in his element on Sunday afternoon.
Boehm, 73, was on location at the film ranch, giving tours to guests and entertaining friends who stopped by to show support.
A movie crew was in town filming a western docuseries at the Montana-based film ranch and there was a lot of activity and live action. A cast and crew of about 50 people were at the movie set, which features 30 western-style buildings such as a saloon, bank, jail, tobacco shop, livery, theater, and church.
A former movie theater executive and successful real estate developer, Boehm said he has always wanted to make movies ever since his late parents, Edward and Pia Boehm, owned the drive-in theater in Livingston decades ago.
In 2021, Boehm and his two partners — Richard Gray and Colin Davis — opened the 40-acre Yellowstone Film Ranch for business in the foothills of the northern Rockies and the site has already produced seven movies, such as "The Old Way" and "Murder at Yellowstone City," and hosted numerous big-name actors such as Nicholas Cage, Richard Dreyfuss, Thomas Jayne, Anna Camp, Zach McGowan, and Gabriel Byrne.
Boehm said he has an option to purchase another 600 acres in Park County for future expansion of the Yellowstone Film Ranch. He wants to build an Indian village, a railroad station, a barn, a farmhouse, a windmill, and other structures.
“So many people told me I was crazy to do this,” said Boehm. “But that made me so much more determined. If you build it, you hope they will come. And they did.”
Next up on the movie agenda for Boehm, a 1967 graduate of Park High School in Livingston, is the filming and production of “Rust,” a western flick starring Alec Baldwin. The crew and cast of “Rust” will be in town next week for two months and will occupy local hotels and lodging, and spend money at local stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Boehm will serve as an executive producer of “Rust,” and once again get a chance to showcase his film ranch.
Boehm said the plan is to employ about 70% of extras and crew from Montana, and especially from Park County. The cast and crew of “Rust” will consist of about 200 people, said Boehm.
On Sunday, Boehm was proudly showing off the Yellowstone Film Ranch to guests, and walking through structures like the church, opera house theatre and Boehm’s saloon. He said it cost about $5 million to build the 1800s-style western movie set, and that only local and Montana-based contractors were hired.
“I built this place in honor of my dad,” said Boehm. “He was a movie giant, and we were so close. He would be very proud of me.”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.