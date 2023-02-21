Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a free public lecture by writer Oscar Hokeah at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at Elk River Books. The event is free and open to the public.
Oscar Hokeah’s novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” was published in 2022, an Elk River Arts & Lectures news release said.
“This electric debut takes us into the life of Ever Geimausaddle, whose family — part Mexican, part Native American — is determined to hold onto their community despite obstacles everywhere they turn,” the release said.
The novel was recently nominated for a Pen/Hemingway Award and longlisted for the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Author Susan Power called it “stunning.”
Hokeah is a regionalist Native American writer of literary fiction, interested in capturing intertribal, transnational and multicultural aspects within two tribally specific Okahaoma communities: Tahlequah and Lawton, Oklahoma. He was raised inside these tribal circles and continues to reside there today.
Elk River Arts & Lectures is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating and celebrating the literary arts in Park County.
For more information about this event, call (406) 333-2330 or visit elkriverarts.org.