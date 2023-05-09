Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a public lecture by writer and environmental historian Bathsheba Demuth on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Elk River Books.
The event is free and open to the public.
Bathsheba Demuth specializes in the lands and seas of the Russian and North American
Arctic, and Elk River Arts & Lectures press release said. Her interest in northern places and cultures began when she was 18 and moved to the village of Old Crow in the Yukon, where she trained huskies for several years. From the archive to the dog sled, she is interested in how the histories of people, ideas, and ecologies intersect.
Demuth is currently the Dean’s Associate Professor of History and Environment and Society at Brown University. Demuth’s book, “Floating Coast: An Environmental History of the Bering Strait,” was
named a Book of the Year by Nature, NPR, Kirkus Review, and Library Journal. Writer Robert Macfarlane called Floating Coast “A brilliant hybrid … Often reminiscent to me of Barry Lopez’s ‘Arctic Dreams’ in its combination of rigorous research, intense looking and listening, and its clear ethical vision.”
During her visit, Demuth will meet with students at Park High School.
For more information about Thursday event, call (406) 220 8630 or visit elkriverarts.org.
