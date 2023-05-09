The Livingston Center for Art and Culture will host an exhibit displaying works of art that illustrate “flow” from an individual artist’s perspective.
The 5th century BC philosopher Heraclitus reportedly said panta rei, “everything flows,” a LCAC news release said. This suggests everything changes, that nothing is permanent.
Ranganath Parthasarathy, who originally conceived this exhibition’s theme, who is noted as a visual artist working in two dimensions, “has struggled with the riddle of how to include time in a still image. How does one tell a story? Think of a picture, say of a hat and a scarf left on a bench: Where did the owner go? When? Why? What happened next?” the release said.
Fellow participating exhibiting artist, DG Cheney of Belgrade, MT describes his perception of “flow” as “in the constant flow of existence an artist interprets one moment, be it real or imaginary, to showcase what will never be exactly the same again.”
The exhibition will is on display May 9 through June 10. The public will have the opportunity to meet participating artists at an Artist Reception 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
The LCAC is located at 119 S. Main St. in Livingston. For more information about exhibitions and classes, contact the center at (406) 222-5222 or visit www.livingstoncenter.org.
