Working on the railroad

Cody Leprowse, Daniel Hernandez, Cliff McLaughlin and Cody Decker of Herzog Railroad install a positive train control system in Livingston on Thursday afternoon. The project, according to Decker, will install the system along rail from Sandpoint, Idaho to Huntley, Montana, as part of the effort to protect the public against dangers. Positive train control systems are designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments, incursions into established work zones, and movements of trains through switches left in the wrong position.

 Photo Cassi Geiser