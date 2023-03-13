March is Women's History Month. Throughout this month, the Enterprise will periodically feature and profile historic women from Livingston who have made an impact on the community or who have excelled exceptionally in their fields or vocations.
We started this special spotlight on women in history by conducting a street poll last week when we asked five people in Livingston who was one on their favorite historical women. Some of the answers included Ruth Ginsburg, Michele Obama, Pocahontas, and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Today, we feature Livingston resident and historic community influencer Patricia Miller, who was a major proponent and driver of arts and culture, an advocate of tourism, and the former owner of the Murray Hotel.
Recently, Miller turned 90 and on Sunday a birthday party was held for her in the lobby of the Murray Hotel, where cake and champagne were served, and family and friends came out to wish her well and show appreciation and support.
