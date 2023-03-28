Women's History Month

Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter talks about her career and life at her downtown office on March 15.

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE

Kendra Lassiter was elected Park County attorney five years ago, and was just voted to serve another four through 2027.

“It is a great responsibility that I take very seriously,” said Lassiter of her position as county attorney.

