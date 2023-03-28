Kendra Lassiter was elected Park County attorney five years ago, and was just voted to serve another four through 2027.
“It is a great responsibility that I take very seriously,” said Lassiter of her position as county attorney.
Born in 1965 in Puyallup, Washington, Lassiter attended law school at the University of Puget Sound, now Seattle University, where she graduated in 1991. Lassiter relocated to Kalispell and worked for the law firm Murphy Robinson Heckathorn & Phillips for about three years, before moving to Shields Valley in 1994.
After meeting her first husband in Helena, she moved with him to a family ranch in Shields Valley, and served two years as deputy prosecuting attorney for Park County.
In 1996, Lassiter’s first child was born, beginning a new chapter in her life — homemaker. Lassiter said she raised her two children, Race and Paris, there until Race was in seventh grade, after which he attended the Greenwood specialized school in Vermont.
When her son expressed a desire to graduate from school in Montana, Lassiter relocated back to Shields Valley briefly before enrolling the kids in school in Bozeman and buying a home there. At this time Lassiter was working for the Swandal Law Firm in Livingston, and commuted every day for three years until her youngest graduated.
Lassiter said that when she ran for county attorney in 2018 — and won — she sold the house in Bozeman and returned to Livingston, where she has been since. Lassiter said that she has since remarried to a “wonderful man” — Will Hardee-Lassiter. Lassiter said the couple enjoys spending time with their godchildren — ages 2, 3, 5 and 8 — and that the youngsters keep them on their toes.
The couple also have a close relationship with Race, who trains horses nearby and joins for family dinner quite often. Meanwhile, daughter, Paris — who recently graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston — is making a name for herself teaching music and playing in a band in Los Angeles, yet still gets home to visit frequently.
Lassiter told a story about a rewarding aspect of her job.
“I would like to share about one of the cases from when I first took office,” she said. “Within the first week, after I was elected and sworn in, a woman called me about her daughter who had been killed in an auto accident. She asked me to look at the case and I found it had been tried twice and ended with a hung jury. It had been years. I knew the odds were slim to prevail, but I agreed to take it because the mother’s story was so compelling. As it turned out, the case was dismissed prior to trial. But the parent was so appreciative that I had tried for her. She knew the odds of winning would be slim, yet she was so grateful. That was one of the more gratifying experiences that I have had because it was so important to her that someone reopen the case and try again.“
