A woman faces four felony charges after having been accused of having sex with a 14- or 15-year-old boy when she was 25 years old.
The sexual relationship between defendant Cena Marymae Tecca and the boy began in 2021, according to allegations filed Jan. 24, 2022, by the Park County Attorney’s Office in the Montana Sixth Judicial District Court. Evidence collected in the case by the Livingston Police Department included cell phone messages and nude photos of Tecca she was accused of sending to the boy. The boy also told police he sent her an explicit photo over social media as well.
In one instance, Tecca helped the boy find an excuse for how he obtained a hickey, and helped him devise other cover stories, according to the Jan. 24, 2022, filing.
During an interview with policy, the boy admitted to meeting Tecca at an event, contacting her on Facebook and having sex with her three times. At one point during the relationship, Tecca had claimed she was 19 years old and the boy told her he was 14, according to the filing. The boy was 15 when his family found out about the alleged relationship and went to the police.
In one instance in 2021, Tecca was drunk when she picked him up in her vehicle, and on this occasion, she let him hold some of her firearms, including one containing a loaded magazine, according to the filing. They later engaged in various sex acts at her home in Livingston, the boy alleged.
On another occasion, the boy described Tecca as acting as though she were high on methamphetamine and reported seeing a syringe and burnt spoon at her home.
“Defendant warned him not to say anything about it or he would be in trouble,” reads the filing.
Tecca faces a charge of sexual abuse of children, punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under Montana Code 45-5-625. She faces three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, each of which is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $50,000 fine under Montana Code 45-5-503.
The next action in this case is a status hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 21, according to court records.