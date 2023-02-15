A woman faces four felony charges after having been accused of having sex with a 14- or 15-year-old boy when she was 25 years old.

The sexual relationship between defendant Cena Marymae Tecca and the boy began in 2021, according to allegations filed Jan. 24, 2022, by the Park County Attorney’s Office in the Montana Sixth Judicial District Court. Evidence collected in the case by the Livingston Police Department included cell phone messages and nude photos of Tecca she was accused of sending to the boy. The boy also told police he sent her an explicit photo over social media as well.