Park County residents were welcomed by nearly four inches of snow on Tuesday morning, Valentine’s Day.
“Slick conditions in most places. Extra time will be needed to travel safely. Intermittent visibility issues on Interstate 90,” read an update on “The Fire Chief’s Report” Facebook page at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A heavy snow impacted travel on Highway 89 South. Tina Libsack reported as well on the Fire’s Chief page that 89 South had deep snow and East River Road is “unplowed and unpleasant” with poor visibility to pass.
According to Nick Vertz, meteorologist on duty at the National Weather Service in Billings, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday approximately 3.8 inches of snow was reported in downtown Livingston, and about 7 inches was reported six miles east of town.
While this storm should taper off and bring a warming spell Thursday into Friday, with temps as warm as 40 possible, winter is not over, per Vertz. With the warmer temperatures, Livingston residents can expect increased winds.
According to Vertz, temperatures will gradually cool back down after Friday, bringing possible snow over the weekend, with no warm up on the horizon.
While the weather may hamper some lovers’ plans for Valentine’s Day, others are embracing the cold.
We asked a couple walking the downtown sidewalks — Erlan Worth of Livingston, and his girlfriend, Annie Stratton of Sheridan, Wyoming — what their plans for the day were.
“We love the snow,” said Stratton with a smile.
“Today we are going to relax in bed and watch movies and enjoy our breakfast sandwiches and coffee from Coffee Crossing,” Worth said.