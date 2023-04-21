A dusting of snow and some rain Tuesday night along with freezing conditions led to several rollovers Wednesday morning, one of which sent a person to the hospital, said Park County Rural Fire District #1 firefighter and public information officer Danielle Babcox.
On Thursday it wasn’t much better, according to Babcox — another rollover was reported near the Bozeman Pass on Interstate 90.
Friday mornings snow totals were about an inch in Livingston, and up to 4 inches southeast of Livingston in higher elevations, according to Shawn Palmquist, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.
”To be honest, this actually is pretty normal for us to get these late season wet snows, but ... I think everybody’s looking for a break in the weather, at least some kind of warm-up,” said Palmquist. “We see mainly dry conditions coming in Saturday, but maybe some weather over the mountains. We have seen much below-normal temperatures for this time of year. Saturday’s high should be around 48 in Livingston and into Sunday in the mid-upper 50s.
”Heading into early next week the temperatures have potential to be closer to 60, and it’s not looking to be too windy, by Livingston’s standards — pretty light maybe 10-20.”
Palmquist said the warm-up could bring increased river and stream flows.
”Moving into next week there is the potential for another system late Monday and early Tuesday,” said Palmquist “April can be a very unsettled period weather-wise, consisting of a warm-up and sporadic and snow.”
