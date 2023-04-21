snow-livingston

Wet and blowing snow falls just before 8 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street in downtown Livingston.

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE

A dusting of snow and some rain Tuesday night along with freezing conditions led to several rollovers Wednesday morning, one of which sent a person to the hospital, said Park County Rural Fire District #1 firefighter and public information officer Danielle Babcox.

On Thursday it wasn’t much better, according to Babcox — another rollover was reported near the Bozeman Pass on Interstate 90.

