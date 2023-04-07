Poetry books at Wheatgrass Books

A stack of books for sale, Celebrating National Poetry Month, is seen at Wheatgrass Books on Main Street in downtown Livingston Wednesday afternoon. 

 PHOTO BY LISA SNOW

Wheatgrass Books will host a community poetry showing in collaboration with the Park High School Green Initiative in celebration of National Poetry Month and Earth Day, April 22. 

"I am very excited," said Lisa Snow, owner of Wheatgrass Books, and The Green Door Gallery, in downtown Livingston. "It’s always fun to connect and collaborate with all the members of our community, particularly the kids. To keep the connections of the various generations is important — I love help connecting the kids to the adults. I think it’s crucial to bridge that generational gap. It’s nice that it’s both Earth Day and National Poetry Month and that we can help celebrate that.”

