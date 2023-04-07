Wheatgrass Books will host a community poetry showing in collaboration with the Park High School Green Initiative in celebration of National Poetry Month and Earth Day, April 22.
"I am very excited," said Lisa Snow, owner of Wheatgrass Books, and The Green Door Gallery, in downtown Livingston. "It’s always fun to connect and collaborate with all the members of our community, particularly the kids. To keep the connections of the various generations is important — I love help connecting the kids to the adults. I think it’s crucial to bridge that generational gap. It’s nice that it’s both Earth Day and National Poetry Month and that we can help celebrate that.”
Snow said that Elliana Wester, who is part of The Green Initiative at Park High, approached her and asked if students in the group could do a reading and hang the work on display, with a call for poetry open to anyone of any age in Park County. Snow thought it was a wonderful idea.
Snow said Heather White, a well known writer and climate change activist, has also been invited and may make an appearance.
Vicki Schwartz, 2-Year-Kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary, will also have some art created by her kindergarten class about the Earth to celebrate Earth Day.
Organizers ask that anyone who wants to make a submission "create a poem about the Earth and what it means to you." Submissions should be emailed to Elliana Wester at: ellianna.wester.rose@gmail.com.
The last call for poetry to be reviewed is April 12. Snow said the collaborative has received only a handful of submissions so far and they are waiting for more.
The reading will take place at 5 p.m. on April 17. The PHS Green Initiative is asking for a $4 donation to go toward the Green Initiative; however, no submission will be turned away, according to White.
Snow said the collaborative is also looking for food and beverage donations for the reading.
The reading will take place inside Wheatgrass Books, located at 120 N. Main St., in downtown Livingston.