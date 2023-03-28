Writing and art come together at Wheatgrass Books on Independent Bookstore Day, Saturday, April 29 in the form of a book reading and chalk party with author and illustrator Edward Hemingway, the bookstore announced in a recent news release.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Edward Hemingway is the acclaimed creator of many popular books: “Pigeon & Cat,” “Tough Cookie: A Christmas Story,” “Field Guide to the Grumpasaurus” and “Bad Apple: A Tale of Friendship.” His writing and artwork have been published in the New York Times, Nickelodeon Magazine, and GQ Magazine, among others. He lives in Bozeman.
Hemingway will be reading and signing several of his children’s books. Join him before and after his reading in making chalk drawings on the sidewalk outside the store, just like the characters in his newest book, “Pigeon & Cat,” make.
“Pigeon & Cat” is A Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Book, an Entertainment Weekly Recommended Book of Summer, and a School Library Journal starred review book.
Independent Bookstore Day is a national one-day party held the last Saturday in April.
“The day is a celebration of independent bookstores across the country and reminds us that these businesses are good for the local economy, contribute to a city’s uniqueness and bring local readers together,” the release said.
Wheatgrass Books is located at 120 N. Main St. in downtown Livingston. The free event begins at 11 a.m. with a reading, book signing, chalk party, and reception with treats from locally owned Daisy Donuts and Blue Bean Coffee. For more information, email wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or call (406) 224-4510.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.