Wheatgrass Books will host art historian and Bozeman author Michele Corriel for a book talk, presentation and book signing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Dr. Michele Corriel, an assistant teaching professor at Montana State University-Bozeman, will discuss her new book, “The Montana Modernists: Shifting Perspectives on Western Art, a Wheatgrass news release said.
Dr. Corriel holds a Master’s in Art History and a Ph.D in American Studies/American Art from MSU. She has been an art writer for the last 17 years and is on the National Advisory Board for the Bozeman Art Museum. A reception and signing will follow her talk.
For many, Charles M. Russell’s paintings epitomize life in the West. But in twentieth-century postwar Montana, an avant-garde art movement — Montana Modernism —brewed. Its pioneers — Jessie Wilber, Frances Senska, Bill Stockton, Isabelle Johnson, Robert DeWeese, and Gennie DeWeese— created a community and pedagogy where, in stark contrast to stereotypical romanticized western art and frontier history themes, modernist ideas and art flourished, expanding traditional definitions of Western art, the release said.
“The first book fully devoted to the topic, ‘Montana Modernists’ presents stunning artwork and illuminates a little-known art movement,” the release said. “Divided into three sections, Corriel’s exploration concentrates on place, teaching/artistic lineage, and community. The isolation, beauty, and complexity of their surrounding landscape served as a backdrop and influenced the lives and art of these ranchers, teachers, and professors. Next, Corriel traces artistic lineages to describe how each arrived at their particular artistic style. Community, the third section, offers a thorough study of their teaching styles, art techniques, and social gatherings to demonstrate how a thriving community of like-minded artists, writers, dancers, musicians, and philosophers opposed the grand narrative of the West, a movement that still resonates in contemporary Montana art.”