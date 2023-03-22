A celebration of both Earth Day and National Poetry Month will take place at Wheatgrass Books the week of April 16-22. The free event starts with a reading followed by a pizza party reception, according to a press release from Wheatgrass Books owner Lisa Snow.

The release said that Elliana Wester, a member of Park High School’s Green Initiative, has organized an Earth Day student poetry reading and exhibit. The exhibit of student poetry will be on display April 16-22. A reading of the poetry will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at Wheatgrass Books.

