A celebration of both Earth Day and National Poetry Month will take place at Wheatgrass Books the week of April 16-22. The free event starts with a reading followed by a pizza party reception, according to a press release from Wheatgrass Books owner Lisa Snow.
The release said that Elliana Wester, a member of Park High School’s Green Initiative, has organized an Earth Day student poetry reading and exhibit. The exhibit of student poetry will be on display April 16-22. A reading of the poetry will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at Wheatgrass Books.
Wester is currently taking submissions for the exhibit and reading. All ages are invited to submit poetry with Earth Day as the theme. Wester asked that interested people create a poem about the earth and what it means to them. Poems should be submitted to: Ellianna.wester.rose@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is April 10.
What is the Green Initiative?Started in 2018, the Green Initiative is a student-led organization that strives to provide climate conscious youth with the tools to advocate for increased environmental action in adult settings. By using the implementation of creative solutions, the organization develops sustainable infrastructure throughout our community and beyond.
Current projects and goals include Electric School Bus for Park County Public Schools, Youth Climate Summit (statewide outreach event for similar clubs in high schools around Montana), and Earth Week Events such as the Trashion Show, Film Festival, Bike to school, Green Business Award, and more.
What is Earth Day?Earth Day is an annual celebration that honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 in the United States.
National Poetry MonthLaunched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral roles in our culture. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.
For more information or questions about the Green Initiative Earth Day exhibit send an email to wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or call (406) 224-4510. Wheatgrass Books is located at 120 N. Main St. in downtown Livingston.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.