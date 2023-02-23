The winter storm has passed, for the most part, but the effects linger in Park County with subzero temperatures. Park County residents aren’t out of the storm yet.
Hanser’s Wrecker & Towing was still on the scene — as of 7:30 a.m. — of an accident reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night, when a semi rolled over on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 337. The driver did not sustain any injuries but extrication was required by Park County Rural Fire District #1, according to PCRF firefighter and information officer Danielle Babcox.
Hanser’s Wrecker & Towing was on scene all night helping to unload the semi’s trailer which carried bags of mulch, Babcox said.
The temperatures this morning pre-sunrise were down to -15 degrees with blowing wind and drifts in areas, roads icy in spots and snow built up on the edges of I-90 toward Bozeman Hill.
“Motorists should warm up their vehicles ahead of time in sub-zero temperatures because it is essential for the components to operate correctly, as well as keep the driver reasonably comfortable while driving in adverse conditions,” Babcox advised.
Todd Chambers, of the National Weather Service in Billings, said Wednesday mixed reports of snow accumulation came in totaling 0 to 2 feet of snow in some places. He said it is very difficult to measure snow depth with the high winds between 35 and 50 mph. It causes the snowflakes to disintegrate in the wind, leaving a dense, compact snow.
Park County residents saw lows down to -23 degress in Trail Creek area, -19 at the top of Bozeman Hill, -20 in Wilsall, and -12 degrees reported from Livingston as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Chambers said.
Flurries will be present through Thursday night and wind gusts will die down to 20 mph.The temperature will rise to around the 20s on Friday, which will increase wind speeds back up to 50 mph, causing additional drifting and blowing snow.
Chambers said Saturday’s high expected is 42 degrees with continued high winds, but Sunday calming winds at around 15-25 mph will make the anticipated 46-degree day one to get outside.
We can anticipate winds to increase and temps fall back into the 30s moving into the work week.