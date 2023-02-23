Blowin' in the Wind

Blowing and drifting snow is seen in downtown Livingston on Tuesday evening as motorists and pedestrians go about their daily lives.

 Photo by Cassi Geiser

The winter storm has passed, for the most part, but the effects linger in Park County with subzero temperatures. Park County residents aren’t out of the storm yet.

Hanser’s Wrecker & Towing was still on the scene — as of 7:30 a.m. — of an accident reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night, when a semi rolled over on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 337. The driver did not sustain any injuries but extrication was required by Park County Rural Fire District #1, according to PCRF firefighter and information officer Danielle Babcox.