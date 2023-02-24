The Warming Center in Livingston, a shelter for the homeless and displaced, has temporarily closed due to low usage, according to Penny Johnson, communications manager of HRDC, or the Human Resource Development Council.

“The utilization of the Livingston Warming Center has been low this year,” said Johnson in a news release. “From the standpoint of fiscal responsibility, HRDC recently made the decision to temporarily close our Livingston shelter effective February 10th while at the same time ensuring that our guests are cared for and have a safe space to sleep.”