The Warming Center in Livingston, a shelter for the homeless and displaced, has temporarily closed due to low usage, according to Penny Johnson, communications manager of HRDC, or the Human Resource Development Council.
“The utilization of the Livingston Warming Center has been low this year,” said Johnson in a news release. “From the standpoint of fiscal responsibility, HRDC recently made the decision to temporarily close our Livingston shelter effective February 10th while at the same time ensuring that our guests are cared for and have a safe space to sleep.”
That means people who need shelter in Livingston will either be transported to the Bozeman Warming Center, or in some cases, accommodated with hotel lodging.
“Our regular guests have been provided with transitional housing at a local motel for the remainder of the Warming Center season,” said Johnson. “Anyone new needing overnight shelter services will be offered services at the Bozeman Warming Center, which is consistent with our prior year’s off-season approach. Additionally, we will connect new guests with transportation services to Bozeman.”
Johnson said the Warming Center in Livingston has averaged about four guests this winter during extreme cold days and nights. Last year, the Warming Center averaged about 12 guests per night, said Johnson.
“This low number is a reflection of our utilization of the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance (MERA) program to connect many would-be shelter guests with more stable housing,” said Johnson. “It is important to note that remaining MERA funds are limited and are expected to come to an end this year. Our fundraising efforts for the Livingston Warming Center will continue and we expect to open again next winter based on community need and support.”
People who need shelter assistance during the cold weather should call the Warming Center in Bozeman at 406-585-4861.