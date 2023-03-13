The Upper Yellowstone Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will host a membership drive and cornhole tournament on Saturday, March 18 at the Elk Lodge in Livingston.
The tournament starts at 1 p.m. and the entry fee is $50 per two-person team. Cash and other prizes will be awarded to the top-3 finishing teams.
"We are having a big membership drive," said Jason Karls, a member of Walleyes Unlimited. "The walleye is a fun fish to catch and eat. It's the best-eating fish, but can be hard to catch. They can be finicky."
Karls, who works as a counselor at East Side School, said he has been fishing since he was a little kid, loves catching walleye and wants to introduce the sport to more youth in Livingston. Each year, Walleyes Unlimited conducts a fishing outing and invites area children to participate. Last year, the group went to Daley Lake in Paradise Valley and had success catching walleye.
"We want to get more people involved in walleye fishing," said Karls. "And we want to get kids excited about fishing and getting outside."
Unlike trout fishing where a fly rod is required, anglers use spinner rods to catch walleye.
Karls said the biggest walleye he has ever caught was 12 pounds. The walleye state record in Montana is held by Trevor Johnson, who caught an 18-pounder at Holter Lake near Helena.
