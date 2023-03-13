Gone fishing

Livingston youth, from left, Albany Putnam, Emmet Schuelke and Cole Adams react after catching a walleye at Daley Lake in Paradise Valley last summer. The fishing outing was sponsored by Walleyes Unlimited, a fishing club that introduces the sport to area youth.

 Courtesy photo

The Upper Yellowstone Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will host a membership drive and cornhole tournament on Saturday, March 18 at the Elk Lodge in Livingston.

The tournament starts at 1 p.m. and the entry fee is $50 per two-person team. Cash and other prizes will be awarded to the top-3 finishing teams.

