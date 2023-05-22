Absaroka Beartooth

Pine Creek Trail runs through the Gallatin National Forest.

 John Carroll/Enterprise

The Pine Creek Trail will undergo cleanup on Saturday, June 3 as the Gardiner Ranger District removes fallen trees and debris.

This year, the district is encouraging the public to participate and showcase their support for National Trails Day. Partakers will meet at the Pine Creek 627 trailhead, located northeast of Gardiner in Jardine, at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude by 4 p.m.

