The Pine Creek Trail will undergo cleanup on Saturday, June 3 as the Gardiner Ranger District removes fallen trees and debris.
This year, the district is encouraging the public to participate and showcase their support for National Trails Day. Partakers will meet at the Pine Creek 627 trailhead, located northeast of Gardiner in Jardine, at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude by 4 p.m.
“There’s no better way to honor National Trails Day than to be working collaboratively with the Forest Service to undertake essential trail maintenance work,” said Adam Washebek, recreation staff officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. “This presents an excellent chance to acquire new field skills and gain insight into the daily operations of our trail crew.”
The Forest Service will provide training, tools, and protective equipment for volunteers. Hand tools, including crosscut saws, will be used during the workday. No prior experience is required.
Volunteers are required to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, and bring their own snacks, lunch, and water. Additionally, volunteers should be physically prepared to hike between 4-6 miles throughout the workday.
Pine Creek Trail 627 can be found roughly 6 miles northeast of Gardiner. To reach the trailhead, take Jardine Road until you reach Jardine, then turn right onto Crevice Mountain Road and continue to Old Bear Creek Road.
The trailhead’s parking area is right next to the Jardine Cemetery. To get more details or to confirm your attendance, kindly reach out to Rachel Crump at Rachel.crump@usda.gov.
