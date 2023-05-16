Livingston HealthCare’s UrgentCare clinic is back open for business after completing its remodel of the facility, which began late last year.

A grand re-opening celebration took place on Wednesday, May 10 and was complete with snacks from Café Fresh, the hospital’s cafeteria, and tours of the newly expanded space. There was a donor reception prior to the grand opening event where the Livingston HealthCare Foundation dedicated the space to the late Livingston physician and pioneer Deborah Erdman, MD.

