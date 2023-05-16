Livingston HealthCare’s UrgentCare clinic is back open for business after completing its remodel of the facility, which began late last year.
A grand re-opening celebration took place on Wednesday, May 10 and was complete with snacks from Café Fresh, the hospital’s cafeteria, and tours of the newly expanded space. There was a donor reception prior to the grand opening event where the Livingston HealthCare Foundation dedicated the space to the late Livingston physician and pioneer Deborah Erdman, MD.
“Debbie was the first OBGYN, female anyway, in Livingston,” said Jessie Wilcox, executive director of the Foundation. “She worked at the hospital for many years and was a significant philanthropist in the area for Livingston HealthCare and other organizations in Park County. She passed in December, so the Foundation wanted to dedicate the new remodel to her."
“I like it. I’m really excited,” said Bruce Whitfield, CEO of Livingston HealthCare since February. “I’m really impressed at how well it turned out. We used local contractors too and the Foundation gave us $500,000 for the remodel. We are so thankful for the donors. Since it’s really close to I-90, I think it will really serve its purpose well.”
A local couple, Alice da Costa and John Van Houten, took a tour of the newly remodeled facility at the grand opening event.
“It’s nice. I didn’t mind the old one either but it didn’t have enough rooms,” da Costa said.
Emergency department technician and UrgentCare medical assistant Kaylee Ward said the facility is for quick access that doesn’t require long-term care or the Emergency Room.
“I started out at the clinic at the hospital,” said Daniel Ward, a medical assistant. "I’m excited (about the new space). It sounds like what they were working with before was pretty small, so it’ll be great.”
“It looks amazing,” said Livingston HealthCare’s Emergency Department clinical coordinator Greg Dekker. “I didn’t see it previously, but this looks great. It’s lovely for the community.”
"We are very excited about the UrgentCare’s new space," said Lindsey Pennell, the hospital's marketing director.
UrgentCare provides same-day treatment for minor health concerns, such as:
• Back pain
• Colds and flu, including fever and cough
• Earache
• Minor allergic reactions
• Minor burns
• Scrapes and cuts
• Skin conditions, including rashes, poison ivy and insect bites
• Sore throat
• Sprains, strains and simple fractures
• Urinary tract infection
UrgentCare hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
UrgentCare is located at 104 Centennial Dr, #103, in Livingston. Phone: (406) 222-0030.
