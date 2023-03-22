A remodeled Livingston Urgent Care clinic will open in mid-May on Centennial Drive and lead to 10 to 12 more employees at the facility, according to a Livingston HealthCare spokesperson.
“It’s really exciting, it’s beautiful in there,” said Lindsey Pennell, marketing and communications manager for Livingston HealthCare.
The remodel, which began late last year, will result in a larger imaging area, more workspace room for the doctors and a bigger waiting area, she said. The improvements will help the hospital better serve the public during the busy summer season.
“We can fulfill that need better by offering more appointments and being able to see more people in one day,” Pennell said.
For now, the Urgent Care clinic remains closed, but the main clinic campus at 320 Alpenglow Lane is available for people who need non-emergency visits.
“All the Urgent Care employees were absorbed into the main clinic, so we’re offering same-day appointments to fulfill that need,” Pennell said. “We recommend them calling ahead of time and scheduling, but typically we can get them in on the same day, similar to urgent care.”
