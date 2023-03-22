A remodeled Livingston Urgent Care clinic will open in mid-May on Centennial Drive and lead to 10 to 12 more employees at the facility, according to a Livingston HealthCare spokesperson.

“It’s really exciting, it’s beautiful in there,” said Lindsey Pennell, marketing and communications manager for Livingston HealthCare.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters