UPDATE 4:32 p.m., Thursday: Interstate 90 is fully open and currently there is no detour through Livingston. There is a blow over warning between mile markers 331 and 338 from Livingston to Springdale, and a high wind advisory is still in effect.
High-profile vehicles and towing units are advised to use caution, according to a MDOT official.
Updated at 2:50 p.m., Wednesday: Interstate 90 partially reopened around 2:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Montana Department of Transportation.
The interstate has reopened in both directions eastbound and westbound from Livingston. However, there is a detour through Livingston.
Motorists traveling eastbound from Bozeman are being detoured through Livingston at exit 330. Motorists traveling westbound from Big Timber are being detoured via exit 337.
"The section of I-90 between exit 330 and 337 is still closed so traffic will have to go through town for the time being," said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler on the department's Facebook page. "It will be slow going for a while yet, but we are moving again."
Traffic from Bozeman to Livingston is still very slow and delayed.
The original story continues below.
The Montana Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 down completely between Livingston and Big Timber on Tuesday late afternoon after the icy roads and blowing snow caused an overwhelming risk to both public safety and the safety of emergency responders, according to Park County Rural Fire District #1 officials.
I-90 remained closed as of mid-day Wednesday.
“Since early Monday morning there have been accidents one after another in Park County,” said Danielle Babcox, information officer and firefighter for Park County Rural Fire District #1. “Emergency personnel have being doing their best to keep the public and responders safe. Between visibility issues and extremely icy roads, we have had more than a dozen accidents.”
According to Babcox, the department contacted the MDOT requesting closure Monday but it was denied. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler made the call and received approval to close the highway due to conditions posing risk to emergency responders and public safety shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Megan Perry-Simmons, office manager of Hanser’s Wrecker & Towing, said that her team of drivers have been responding to call after call since Monday morning, and during that time there were almost too many close calls, with her staff and sliding vehicles, to count. One example was a pileup near Big Timber that involved 10 to 15 vehicles. The winds were so bad with the blowing snow that the team had to leave the vehicles involved on Tuesday and return Wednesday morning to clean up the wreckage, said Perry-Simmons.
Sarah Lambert, a Livingston local who attends classes at Montana State University in Bozeman, started her journey home on westbound I-90 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and did not arrive home until 10:30 p.m. Lambert said that at one point she was parked in traffic for an hour, after a tow truck passed the traffic around 8:30 p.m.
One rollover reported Tuesday had injuries, but the severity has not been confirmed at this time, according to officials.
Travelers who had planned to drive that stretch of the highway have been asked either to stay home or find an alternate route.
Officials will reassess conditions today and notify the public when I-90 reopens.
A hazardous weather condition advisory is in effect, according to the National Weather Service Billings’ website, until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Park and Sweet Grass counties will get some relief from the hazardous conditions as a warm-up into the 40s begins. Winds will remain between 47 and 55 mph through Friday, the NWS website shows.