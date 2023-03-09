The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, in its efforts to restore passenger rail service to southern Montana and beyond, reached another milestone Tuesday after the Treasure County Commissioners unanimously voted to join the BSPRA.
Park County is already a part of the group.
The BSPRA now boasts 20 member counties in addition to three tribal nations, forming a contiguous body from the North Dakota border to the Idaho border.
“We are very pleased to welcome Treasure County into the BSPRA and this marks yet another exciting step for the Authority. With 20 member counties, the BSPRA now counts a full one-third of Montana’s counties as members,” said BSPRA Chairman Dave Strohmaier. “The unanimous vote by the Treasure County Commission only further affirms what we already know. From the quiet, bucolic streets of Hysham, Forsyth and Terry to the bustling, urban hearts of Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula, Montanans from all walks of life are uniting to see passenger rail service restored to southern Montana for the economic and social benefits it will bring to all communities — both urban and rural.”
Six counties are still eligible to vote favorably to join the BSPRA: Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Lewis & Clark, Madison, Sweet Grass and Yellowstone. With the BSPRA gaining momentum and growing in stature, the Authority hopes that before the end of 2023 most, if not all, of those remaining counties will decide to join.
The members of the BSPRA are working towards delivering a transformational infrastructure project for Montana, one that will not only bring all the economic and social benefits of passenger rail service, but will also improve rail safety and benefit freight operations which will in turn benefit agriculture and industry.
According to an analysis performed for the BSPRA by the Rail Passengers Association in 2021, restoration of passenger rail service through southern Montana is estimated to generate an additional $270 million in annual economic output across the Northwest and carry 426,000 passengers per year at start-up. The existing Empire Builder line currently generates $595 million in economic output across the seven states it serves, with $101.5 million in annual economic benefit to Montana alone.
