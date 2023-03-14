A lawsuit complaint against Park County and other parties involved in the matter of a deadly crash eight years ago alleges a wrecked truck wasn’t properly secured, but the towing company says it was.
“The truck was not secure, and numerous individuals had access to the truck while it was with Whistler Towing until it was later taken to a police garage over 24 hours later,” reads the complaint filed by an attorney for Walter Joey Overstreet.
But the truck was secure, said Ken Gray, the owner of Whistler Towing & Truck Repair, on Monday. Gray said he wanted to correct the record after reading the Enterprise article published on March 11.
“Once it [the truck] was here, it was in a secure building the whole time until it was requested to be removed by Montana Highway Patrol,” Gray said.
Overstreet’s complaint alleges the crashed vehicle “was not secured by law enforcement before it was taken into the possession of Whistler Towing.” Gray took issue with this characterization.
“We did not remove the vehicle before it was released by highway patrol,” Gray said.
Overstreet’s complaint alleges he was unjustly accused of drunk driving in the crash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Rhiannon Wills on Dec. 13, 2015, in Park County. The county also hid exculpatory evidence from him, his complaint alleges. The county, in an answer to the complaint, denies both claims.
More on the case, including claims about what evidence was alleged to be exculpatory, can be read at https://bit.ly/3TdaNad.
One of the occupants of the crashed truck was the son of a Whistler employee. Gray couldn’t keep the man from going to see his son at the crash site, but he didn’t allow the man to participate in further operations, Gray said.
Gray said he’s been around the towing business since he was 14 years old, and he served as assistant chief of the Park County Rural Fire District #1 for 13 years. He’s owned Whistler Towing since 2012 and the company has about 18 full-time employees.
The company has provided services at no charge to various nonprofits such as the Lion’s Club and local softball and rodeo associations.
“We do anything we can to do assist any organization in this city or county, to assist in any way we can with any piece of equipment we have,” Gray said. “Wherever we can, we give back to the community, and every one of my employees live in this community. We strive to assist any and all local residents of Livingston and Park County and the traveling public.”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.