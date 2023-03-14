A lawsuit complaint against Park County and other parties involved in the matter of a deadly crash eight years ago alleges a wrecked truck wasn’t properly secured, but the towing company says it was.

“The truck was not secure, and numerous individuals had access to the truck while it was with Whistler Towing until it was later taken to a police garage over 24 hours later,” reads the complaint filed by an attorney for Walter Joey Overstreet.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters